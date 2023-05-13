Disney+ Loses 4.6 Million Users As JioCinema's Free IPL Streaming Hurts: CLSA

India's over the top digital streaming service Disney+ Hotstar has lost 4.6 million, or 46 lakh subscribers, in the fourth quarter of FY23, according to CLSA Ltd.

The sharp subscriber decline to 52.9 million, or 5.29 crore, comes after the last quarter decline of 3.8 million, or 38 lakh, subscribers and from a peak of 61.3 million, or 6.13 crore, subscribers in Q2 FY23, CLSA said in a May 11 note.

The latest loss of subscribers has been accompanied with a big fall in average revenue per user to $0.59, or Rs 48, from $0.74, or Rs 60, in the previous quarter, CLSA said. ARPU fall has been led by lower per subscriber advertising revenue.

"We believe Disney+ Hotstar subscriber loss and ARPU fall have been caused due to loss of Indian Premier League digital rights starting 2023," the note said.