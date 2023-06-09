Disney+ And Jio's Free Cricket Streaming Fight Will Deepen OTT Losses, Says Elara Capital

India's over-the-top platforms may witness higher losses and consolidation if Disney+ Hotstar continues to offer premium content free of cost, according to Elara Capital.

Disney+ will provide free access to the Asia Cup and ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup matches being held later this year to its mobile phone subscribers, according to a statement.

If this continues over the medium term, many OTT platforms may not be able to survive with low ARPU and free offerings, Elara Capital said in a June 9 note.