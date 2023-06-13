Disinflation Process To Be Slow And Protracted, Says RBI Governor

Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das said that India's inflation will converge to the target only in the medium term and the current rate pause can't be considered a pivot.

The cumulative impact of the RBI's monetary policy actions over the past one year is still unfolding and yet to materialise fully, Das said in a speech on Tuesday. While the RBI's inflation projection for the current financial year is lower at 5.1%, it would still be well above the target, he said.

"As per our current assessment, the disinflation process is likely to be slow and protracted with convergence to the inflation target of 4% being achieved over the medium term," he said. Based on this realisation and with a view to assess the impact of past actions, the Monetary Policy Committee decided on a pause in the April and June 2023 meetings. Das, however, clarified unequivocally that this not a pivot—not a definitive change in policy direction.

Recognising that explicit guidance in a rate-tightening cycle is inherently fraught with risks, the MPC has also eschewed from providing any future guidance on the timing and level of the terminal rate, he said.

Despite exposure to global headwinds, India’s growth in the past few years has been mainly driven by robust domestic demand, especially private consumption and investment, amid the global slowdown, Das said, reaffirming the central bank's forecast for GDP growth at 6.5% in FY24. In all likelihood, India will remain among the fastest growing large economies in calendar year 2023, he said.

Speaking on the central bank's measures amid the pandemic, Das said unlike advanced economy central banks which eased rates close to the zero-lower bound, the RBI did not reduce the policy repo rate below its inflation target of 4%. Together with other actions in the liquidity front, this helped in supporting growth without fuelling inflationary pressures, he said. This also helped in undertaking a faster reversal of stance later, without being market disruptive.

During the pandemic, liquidity enhancing measures worth $227 billion (8.7% of GDP) were announced, of which funds availed were $157.5 billion (6% of GDP).