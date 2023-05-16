Dish TV Minority Shareholders Seek EGM, Removal Of Two Independent Directors

A group of minority shareholders of Dish TV has sent a notice to call an extraordinary general meeting of the direct-to-home service provider, raising concerns over corporate governance issues, seeking reconstitution of the board, and seeking the removal of two independent directors, questioning their independence.

The notice sent by 77 shareholders of Dish TV, representing 10.15% shareholding, proposed to nominate K Badri Narayanan, Satis Kumar Yanmandra, and Jeet Sen Gupta as independent directors on the board of the Essel Group firm.

Besides, it has also sought the removal of two independent directors—Shankar Aggarwal and Rashmi Aggarwal—from the board of the company.

"The existing independent directors have a long-term association with Dish TV and Essel Group, which casts doubt over their independence," the shareholders wrote in the notice.

Dish TV is embroiled in a tussle over board representation between its largest shareholder, Yes Bank Ltd., and the promoter family led by its former chairman, Jawahar Lal Goel. The company is unable to pass its annual statements from the last two years, and the feud has led to the departure of its former promoter-backed chairman, Jawahar Lal Goel.

Informing the public about the developments on the stock exchanges, Dish TV said it is examining the communication from the minority shareholders.

"... will take necessary steps as per applicable law and procedures," said Dish TV in a regulatory filing.

Besides, the minority shareholders have also raised several other issues questioning the investments made by the company, such as in its OTT platform Watcho.

"Dish TV made a significant investment of Rs 1,218 crore (which is 20% of the total netblock of the fixed assets, intangibles, investments, and capital WIP of Rs 6,012 crore) in FY20 (intangible assets) for Watcho, its flagship OTT platform," they said.

The investments were qualified in FY2020 (the year of the investment itself) and in FY2021.

"Upon lenders and investors questioning the investments, the company had made an impairment of Rs 203 crore in FY2022," it said.

During FY20, the Essel group companies defaulted with multiple lenders, including bank loans to Essel group companies secured by the pledge of Dish TV shares, they said.

"It is our apprehension that, anticipating a loss of majority shareholding due to the invocation of pledged Dish TV shares from banks and other lenders, the aforesaid funds may have been diverted by the promoters for other purposes," the letter said.

On the removal of the two existing independent directors, the minority shareholders said, "They have long-term associations with Dish TV and Essel Group, which cast doubt over their independence."

Rashmi Aggarwal held directorships in other Essel group entities—Dish Infra, Zee Media, and Essel Forex—till February 2019, while Shankar Agganval held directorships in Essel Infraprojects Ltd. till November 2018.

Essel Infraprojects is a defaulter entity with Yes Bank and several other lenders, and his association is a 'red flag', the notice added.