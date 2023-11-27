Dish TV Calls EGM To Seek Shareholders' Nod To Appoint Directors

In response to the fines imposed, Dish TV's board said owing to the non-approval of the appointment of four independent directors by the shareholders at the EGM held on March 3, 2023, and the resignation of independent director Zohra Chatterji with effect from June 2, 2023, the board strength from the period March 3, 2023, has been less than six directors as mandated by the SEBI Listing Regulations.