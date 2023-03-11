Discoms' Outstanding Dues To Power Producers Plunge By Over A Third Since May

The total outstanding dues of distribution companies to power generation companies have dropped by 39% to Rs 79,531 crore in March from a staggering Rs 1.30 lakh crore last May.

The reduction in the dues, which have already passed their due dates, was largely on account of the Late Payment Surcharge scheme, which got notified in August 2022. Unless the dues were settled, the rules made it difficult for the discoms to access power after the trigger date or in case of payment defaults.

Timely payment of outstanding dues forms the core of the LPS rules, in which the access to power to discoms was regulated in case of non-payment of bills to power suppliers within two-and-half months from the date of bill generation or one month after the due date of payment.

The total outstanding dues, including late payment surcharge, by a distribution licensee may be cleared in a maximum of 48 equated monthly instalments. In case of delay in payment of an instalment, a late payment surcharge will be payable on the entire outstanding dues as on the date of notification of the rules.

The government provided discoms financial assistance in the form of interest-based loans from REC Ltd., Power Finance Corp. and financial institutions to settle the dues.