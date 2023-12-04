Disbursement Of Rs 79 Crore Incentives Under PLI For White Goods Expected In Last Quarter

When asked about the plan to extend the scheme for sectors like toys, the official said: "It will be decided after a review of the scheme. We are taking stock and what is the progress so far. The progress is better in some, and in some sectors, changes are required. So an inter-ministerial consultation is on."

Till March this year, incentives worth Rs 2,900 crore have been disbursed under the Rs 1.98 lakh crore PLI scheme.

An additional Rs 1,000 crore incentives for this year has been granted for companies engaged in electronics manufacturing.