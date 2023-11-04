Disappointment With Vistara: Union Minister's Tweet Reveals Littered Cabin; Airline Responds
Rajeev Chandrasekhar said he is disappointed with Vistara after a recent flight on the airline.
The union minister shared a photo on popular social media website X (formerly known as Twitter), showing a Vistara aircraft cabin littered with discarded water bottles and leftover food.
"[This] not the best way to welcome visitors to India or compete with other global carriers." Chandrasekhar said in his tweet.
For so many Indians, the hope from @airindia & @airvistara is that these will become be global brands bcoz of two great brands @TajHotels & @SingaporeAir behind them.— Rajeev Chandrasekhar ð®ð³ (@Rajeev_GoI) November 4, 2023
To get there requires real cultural & attitude transformation and training to take on the global competition inâ¦ https://t.co/D6IxupDywD
This does not seem to be an isolated incident as more X users shared similar experiences with the airline.
Elederly gentleman in @airvistara biz starts to clean a dirty toilet, cabin supervisor tells him he's missed a spot.— Anant Goenka (@anantgoenka) November 4, 2023
I too had a shocking experience on @IndiGo6E last week.
The duopoly in Indian aviation has quickly crashed standards of service.
Cc: @JM_Scindia https://t.co/1H2D4IV3AF
The airline responded to the viral post and said the relevant departments will make a thorough review and make the necessary improvements.
Twitter handle of Vistara
Vistara, co-owned by Tata Group and Singapore Airlines Ltd., is being merged with Air India Ltd. The combined airline will be named after Air India, while Vistara brand will be scrapped, CEO Campbell Wilson has said.
The airline operates a fleet of 61 aircraft, including Airbus SE A320neo narrowbodies and four larger Boeing Co. 787-9 Dreamliners.