Disappointment With Vistara: Union Minister's Tweet Reveals Littered Cabin; Airline Responds

04 Nov 2023, 03:02 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source:&nbsp;<a href="https://unsplash.com/@praveentcom?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">Praveen Thirumurugan</a> on <a href="https://unsplash.com/s/photos/Vistara?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">Unsplash</a>)</p></div>
(Source: Praveen Thirumurugan on Unsplash)

Rajeev Chandrasekhar said he is disappointed with Vistara after a recent flight on the airline.

The union minister shared a photo on popular social media website X (formerly known as Twitter), showing a Vistara aircraft cabin littered with discarded water bottles and leftover food.

"[This] not the best way to welcome visitors to India or compete with other global carriers." Chandrasekhar said in his tweet.

This does not seem to be an isolated incident as more X users shared similar experiences with the airline.

The airline responded to the viral post and said the relevant departments will make a thorough review and make the necessary improvements.

Twitter handle of Vistara

Vistara, co-owned by Tata Group and Singapore Airlines Ltd., is being merged with Air India Ltd. The combined airline will be named after Air India, while Vistara brand will be scrapped, CEO Campbell Wilson has said.

The airline operates a fleet of 61 aircraft, including Airbus SE A320neo narrowbodies and four larger Boeing Co. 787-9 Dreamliners.

