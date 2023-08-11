Direct Tax Collections Reach 32% Of Budgetary Target For FY24

The Central Board of Direct Taxes released its provisional collection figures on Friday, which show that the collections have reached 32.03% of the budgetary target for FY24.

The Union budget 2023 pegged the direct tax collection at Rs 18.2 lakh crore, which is about 9.75% more than last year's tally of Rs 16.6 lakh crore.

The provisional figures released by the department as of Aug. 10 show that gross collections are at Rs 6.5 lakh crore for the April-August period. This is 15.73% higher than the gross collections for the corresponding period last year, the ministry said in a press release.

The collections, net of refunds, stood at Rs 5.84 lakh crore, which is 17.33% higher than the net collections for the corresponding period last year.

Refunds issued during the first five months amounted to Rs 0.69 lakh crore. This, too, is 3.73% higher than refunds issued during the same period in the preceding year, the ministry said.