Direct Amul To Stop Milk Procurement In Tamil Nadu, Stalin Tells Centre

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to direct Gujarat-based dairy giant Amul to desist from milk procurement in the southern state with immediate effect.

Writing to Shah, Stalin drew the Centre's attention to the issues arising out of milk procurement by the Kaira District Cooperative Milk Producers' Union in the Tamil Nadu milk shed area.

Recently, it has come to the state government's attention that Amul has utilised its multi-state cooperative license to install chilling centres and a processing plant in Krishnagiri district, Stalin said.

Also, Amul has planned to procure milk through FPOs and SHGs in and around Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupathur, Kancheepuram, and Tiruvallur districts in Tamil Nadu.

"It has been a norm in India to let cooperatives thrive without infringing on each other’s milkshed area. Such cross-procurement goes against the spirit of ‘Operation White Flood’ and will exacerbate problems for consumers given the prevailing milk shortage scenario in the country. This act of Amul infringes on Aavin’s (Tamil Nadu Co-operative Milk Producers Federation) milk shed area, which has been nurtured in true cooperative spirit over decades.

"This move by AMUL will create unhealthy competition between cooperatives engaged in procuring and marketing milk and milk products.

"Regional cooperatives have been the bedrock of dairy development in the states, and they are better placed to engage and nurture producers and to cushion consumers from arbitrary price hikes.

"Therefore, I request your urgent intervention to direct Amul to desist from milk procurement from the milk shed area of Aavin in Tamil Nadu with immediate effect," the Chief Minister said.

Providing a backgrounder to the matter, Stalin said that till now, Amul was only selling their products in Tamil Nadu through their outlets.