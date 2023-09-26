BQPrimeBusiness NewsDimon Says Optimism On India ‘Completely Justified’: CNBC-TV18
Dimon Says Optimism On India ‘Completely Justified’: CNBC-TV18

The inclusion of Indian bonds in JPMorgan’s emerging markets index will also enable an estimated $25 billion worth of foreign bond purchases into the country.

26 Sep 2023, 7:23 AM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
Jamie Dimon, chairman and chief executive officer of JPMorgan Chase & Co., at the US Capitol for a lunch meeting with the New Democrat Coalition in Washington, DC, US, on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. Dimon met privately with a group of the moderate House Democrats with banking and the US economy on the agenda, according to people familiar with the plans.

(Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said “the optimism on India is actually completely justified,” in an interview with CNBC-TV18, citing moves the country has made in recent years to boost baseline capabilities, like increasing the number of people with bank accounts, boosting infrastructure, simplifying the country’s tax system and trying to open up more for foreign direct investment.  

“It’s not just because of the complications with China,” Dimon said. “I think that’s an opportunity, but some of this optimism would’ve been there anyway.”

The inclusion of Indian bonds in JPMorgan’s emerging markets index will also enable an estimated $25 billion worth of foreign bond purchases into the country, he added. 

