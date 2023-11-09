Quant Giant Dimensional's Pivot To ETFs Reaps $100 Billion Payoff

The solution for firms is to simply try and grow their funds as large as possible, according to Peltoma Capital Partners founder and chief investment officer Rubin Miller. Take BlackRock Inc. and Vanguard Group, the two largest ETF issuers. They charge an average of 30 basis points and 9 basis points, respectively, across their US lineups, with nearly $4.5 trillion of assets between them. Their funds subsequently generate billions of dollars from fees each year.