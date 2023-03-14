Digvi TorqTransfer Opens At 5% Premium To IPO Price On Market Debut

Shares of Divgi TorqTransfer Systems Ltd. listed at Rs 620 apeice, a 5.08% premium, on the NSE today. The stocks listed at Rs 600 apiece on the BSE at a premium of 1.69% to their IPO price of Rs 590 apiece.

The automotive components manufacturer had launched its initial public offering between March 1 and March 3 and was subscribed 5.44 times on its final day.