Digital Personal Data Protection Act: Yet Another Jurisdictional Overlap?

It is clear that the requirement of consent for collecting and processing user data, at least by dominant undertakings, is squarely covered by both the DPDP and the Competition Act. The cause of tension between the two lies in the individual objectives of the statutes. While the DPDP seeks to prevent the exploitation of personal data, the Competition Act is aimed at preventing dominant undertakings from unfairly seeking consent to collect personal data for their own commercial advantage.

To understand the overlap, let's consider a hypothetical situation similar to the WhatsApp case where company ‘X’ is dominant in the market for providing internet calling services and conditions its ‘free’ services on users giving consent for sharing their personal data. If a user refuses to give consent, X may stop providing its services to such a user.

While this may pass the muster of DPDP, it can still be considered anticompetitive by the CCI. This is because services provided by a dominant entity are essential for the user, and a ‘take it or leave it’ condition would practically force the user to give consent. For the CCI to find such a condition to be kosher, it is likely to take a "fairness and reasonability test" where the CCI may assess the following factors: (a) Whether the users have options to easily switch to X’s competitors providing similar internet calling services?; (b) Whether the data requested by X is necessary for providing its services?; (c) Do users have an option to only give consent for data that is essential for providing services by X?; (d) Do existing users have an option to continue using X’s services without sharing data?; and (e) Whether there is an objective justification behind withdrawal of services by X?

On the other hand, in a scenario where consent is given under a false pretext or where data is processed without clear consent, a remedy would lie under the DPDP. In such situations, the CCI may also exercise jurisdiction if the data collected by a dominant undertaking is not for the purpose of providing services but to hoard data for commercial purposes such as targeted advertising.