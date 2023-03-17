Digital, Legal Services To Benefit From U.K.-India Free Trade Agreement: London Lord Mayor

Ahead of the next round of free trade agreement talks set to take place later this month between the U.K. and Indian government representatives, the Lord Mayor of London will arrive in Mumbai on Saturday for a five-day visit to India to explore bilateral investment opportunities.

Alderman Nicholas Lyons, the 694th Lord Mayor, who represents the financial hub of London globally, said the prospect of greater cooperation in the fields of digital and legal services is among the expected outcomes of an FTA.

The U.K. and India have been in discussions for an FTA since January last year, and, according to official estimates, the bilateral trading relationship, worth £34 billion in 2022, is expected to get a significant boost with such a deal.

"While free trade agreements are negotiated by government representatives, my role as Lord Mayor of the City of London is really around financial and professional services, and the city can see particular interest in three areas: investment, digital, and legal services," the Lord Mayor said on the eve of his India visit.