Digital India Act Will Deal With Ill Effects Of AI, Says MoS Chandrasekhar

Founder of Isha Foundation the Sadhguru said “I do not look at technology as a problem ever; it's a great possibility. But the nature of life is such, unless we rightly harness a possibility, it can become the worst problem in our lives.” Chandrasekhar sounded extremely optimistic while talking about 6G and wireless technology which, he said, could be “a phenomenal shift in the way we do things and the way we deliver data and services to the world,” and could catapult India into actively shaping the future of the internet alongside Japan, US, UK and Europe, a release said.