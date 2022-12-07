Digital India Act Targets Anonymised Data Tapped By Big Tech: Rajeev Chandrasekhar — BQ Exclusive

The upcoming Digital India Act seeks to create a future-ready framework for the digital ecosystem of a country that’s home to the highest number of internet users outside of China.

That’s according to Union IT and Electronics Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar, who said that consultations for this “overarching digital law” would start as early as this month, with a bill likely to be tabled in the Budget session of the Parliament next year.

“We are creating a future-ready framework for the Prime Minister’s vision of ‘India Techade’,” Chandrasekhar told BQ Prime's Sanjay Pugalia, during an interview in New Delhi on Dec. 2.

The framework includes:

The Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2022.

The Digital India Act.

The National Data Governance Policy.

“The idea is to create a framework that is a global standard for cyber law, competitive and modern—that’s the goal,” he said in the interview.

But how different is the Digital India Act from the recently introduced Digital Personal Data Protection Bill?

“The act goes beyond the scope of the Data Protection Bill to address issues such as user harm, openness, ethics, competition, etc.,” Chandrasekhar said.

The scope of an independent data regulator, à la SEBI for India’s capital markets, will come under the Digital India Act—a successor to the Information Technology Act, 2000, he said.

To be sure, the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2022, does entail creation of a Data Protection Board—an independent traffic cop of sorts that penalises data misuse. It is open to scrutiny by the high courts of India.

And while the Data Protection Bill seeks to put the brakes on misuse of personal data and ensure data rights of Indians, the Digital India Act will look at anonymised data tapped by Big Tech companies, Chandrasekhar said.