Virtual Cash Will Survive The Crypto Winter

The role CBDCs play will depend on two main conditions. The first is each country’s starting point. CBDCs probably won’t be transformational in places that already have efficient payments and sound banks, and where existing arrangements are hard to break (high-spending people love their credit-card airline miles). They could make more of a difference, though, in countries with less robust financial systems and large unbanked populations. Also, cross-border payments are still slow and expensive just about everywhere, with migrant workers often paying fees of more than 5% to send money home. A network of interoperable CBDCs could make such transfers much faster, safer and cheaper.