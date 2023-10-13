Didi Plans 2024 Hong Kong Listing In Comeback Bid, Sources Say

Didi has improved its relationship with Chinese regulators after a year-long probe that ended with an 8 billion yuan ($1.1 billion) fine last year, in part by keeping its dominance in check, said the people, asking not to be named because the discussions are private. Didi’s market share in China has declined from about 90% to roughly 70%. Chinese authorities, which forced Didi to delist last year after its debut on the New York Stock Exchange, would have to sign off on any new listing.