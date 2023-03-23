DIC India Commissions New Printing Ink Manufacturing Plant In Gujarat

DIC India has expanded its printing ink capacity by 10,000 tonnes per annum with the commissioning of its fifth plant in Gujarat on Wednesday.

The company plans to utilise it to cater to both domestic and export markets.

DIC India, a leading producer of printing ink, has invested around Rs 110 crore on phase one of the new plant in Bharuch district of Gujarat, thus taking its total printing ink capacity to close to 65,000 tonnes per annum in the country.

The facility will be further augmented to produce value-added and specialty products for domestic and export markets.