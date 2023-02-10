Diagnostic Chains, The Pandemic's Big Bet, Is Proving To Be A Dud

Stocks of diagnostic chains trade close to their 52-week lows as earnings woes continue in the third quarter ended December.

Most pathology and radiology service providers have missed estimates so far. And analysts are flagging concerns around the limited growth visibility and high valuations.

Most of these stocks are trading at high multiples despite a sharp correction in their stock prices post-Covid, Rahul Jeewani, pharma analyst at IIFL Securities, told BQ Prime. "While Dr Lal Pathlabs is trading at around 50x FY25 P/E, the others—Metropolis Healthcare, Thyrocare and Vijaya Diagnostics—are in the range of 35-40x."

These are still relatively expensive compared to the rest of the pharma and healthcare companies trading at around 20–25 times their earnings.

Investors had bet that the pandemic-induced boost for diagnostic chains would sustain as Covid-19 increased awareness about healthcare. That expected growth has eluded the sector.

The base business (ex-Covid) growth for diagnostic players is currently 6-10% on a two- or three-year CAGR basis, Jeewani. That's below the pre-Covid trajectory of 13-14%.

According to Jeewani, the two/three year CAGR is:

9-10% for Dr Lal Pathlabs

5-6% for Metropolis Healthcare

4-5% for Thyrocare (non-Covid portfolio)

"There is limited visibility of when growth will pick up and return to the original 13–14% pre-covid CAGR levels."

By comparison, he said, India's domestic finished drugs business and hospitals continue to grow at 14–15% and are trading at reasonable valuations. Diagnostics chains as his last preference within the pharma sector.