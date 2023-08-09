Dharavi Makeover Mirrors The Rise Of India's Middle Class

About a fortnight back, the Maharashtra government approved Adani Group’s proposal to redevelop Mumbai’s 590-acre Dharavi locality, home to about a million people. With a proposed $3-billion investment, this will be one of the largest urban redevelopment and resettlement projects worldwide. At the time, Gautam Adani had famously said that this initiative will produce millionaires and not slumdogs, alluding to the runaway Oscar-winning movie, 'Slumdog Millionaire'.

In business history, Dharavi is famous for another reason too. The urban slum was the focus of research and study of late Professor Coimbatore Krishna (CK) Prahalad. Partly based on this study, Prahalad had written the best-selling book, 'Fortune at the Bottom of the Pyramid', in 2004 where he argued that multinational corporations can profit by focusing on the lower rungs of the socio-economic consumption ladder. At that time, this theory and practice had inspired a number of leading MNCs in India like Hindustan Unilever Ltd. and Nestle Ltd.

The changing vision of Dharavi from Prahalad to Adani is emblematic of two significant developments in the country in recent years: growing ‘rurbanisation’ (rural-urban) and the further strengthening of India’s middle class. This is corroborated by a recent report titled, 'The Rise of India’s Middle Class' by the market research firm People Research on India’s Consumer Economy or Price. The report finds that the biggest segment of the population (61%) will be the middle class of about a billion people by 2047 when it will be 100 years of the country’s independence.

In 2020-21, it was estimated that the middle class of about 432 million was 31% of the population. A significant proportion of the middle class in the coming years will be in the rural-urban centres. A redeveloped Dharavi and Dharavi-like localities across the country would fall in this segment when they are no longer at Prahalad’s bottom of the pyramid. Says Rajesh Shukla, founder-director and CEO, Price, “The consumption-led growth story for India has a long runway. Between now and 2031, about 100 million households will be added to the middle and rich class. The metros, boom towns and developed rural areas will steadily increase their share of India’s income and consumption.”

Adds Rahul Mishra, Professor of Strategy, IILM University, “For companies, it is not that the urban market is saturated, but that these new middle-class consumers will shift from being bottom of the pyramid to value for money consumers.”