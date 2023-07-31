Dhanlaxmi Bank Q1 Net Profit At Rs 28 Crore
Private sector Dhanlaxmi Bank on Monday recorded a net profit of Rs 28.30 crore in the April-June quarter, mainly due to a decline in bad loans.
Private sector Dhanlaxmi Bank on Monday recorded a net profit of Rs 28.30 crore in the April-June quarter, mainly due to a decline in bad loans.
The lender had posted a net of Rs 26.43 crore in the year-ago period.
The total income in the first quarter of the current fiscal rose to Rs 5,857 crore against Rs 3,797 crore, the Bank said in a regulatory filing.
The lender's interest income also increased to Rs 341.40 crore from Rs 236.82 crore in the same quarter a year ago.
On the asset quality side, the bank witnessed improvement with the gross non-performing assets easing to 5.21% of the gross advances by June 2023 from 6.35% a year ago.
The net NPA too declined to 1.09% against 2.69% in the year-ago period.
However, provisions for bad loans increased to Rs 27.64 crore as compared to Rs 21.41 crore in FY23.
Provision Coverage Ratio of the bank stood at 90.79% as of June 2023.
The capital adequacy ratio of the bank improved to 12.57% at the end of June from 12.19% a year ago.