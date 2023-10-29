Dhamra LNG Terminal Built On Promoter Finance, No Financial Commitment From IOC, GAIL: Sources

On a charge that businessman Darshan Hiranandani posed questions on Adani Group using Moitra's parliamentary logins as his business was impacted because of IOC and GAIL committing to Dhamra, sources said Hiranandani's H-Energy had obtained a NOC from the Kolkata Port Trust to set up a LNG terminal in Kukrahati in February 2020. Though this NOC is still valid, they have been unsuccessful in progressing the same.