Dhampur Sugar Mills Shares Rise As Board Approves Interim, Special Dividend

Shares of Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd. advanced the most in a week after its board approved an interim dividend and a special dividend.

The board approved an interim dividend of Rs 5 per share and a special dividend of 10% on the successful commissioning of a new distillery project.

Shares of the company rose 3.41% to Rs 238 apiece as of 11 a.m., compared with a 0.53% gain in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50.

The total traded volume stood at 3.6 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was 64.7.

Out of the three analysts tracking the company, one maintains a 'buy' rating, two recommend a 'hold', and one suggests a 'sell' on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The return potential, as calculated by the consensus of analyst estimates, stands at a downside of 23.2% over the next 12 months.