Dhampur Sugar Mills Shares Rise As Board Approves Interim, Special Dividend

BQPrimeBusiness NewsDhampur Sugar Mills Shares Rise As Board Approves Interim, Special Dividend
The board also approved an interim dividend of Rs 5 per share and a special dividend of 10%.

05 Apr 2023, 11:52 AM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source:&nbsp;<a href="https://unsplash.com/@wance0003000?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">Wance Paleri</a>/ <a href="https://unsplash.com/s/photos/shares?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">Unsplash</a>)</p></div>
(Source: Wance Paleri/ Unsplash)
Shares of Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd. advanced the most in a week after its board approved an interim dividend and a special dividend.

The board approved an interim dividend of Rs 5 per share and a special dividend of 10% on the successful commissioning of a new distillery project.

Shares of the company rose 3.41% to Rs 238 apiece as of 11 a.m., compared with a 0.53% gain in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50.

The total traded volume stood at 3.6 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was 64.7.

Out of the three analysts tracking the company, one maintains a 'buy' rating, two recommend a 'hold', and one suggests a 'sell' on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The return potential, as calculated by the consensus of analyst estimates, stands at a downside of 23.2% over the next 12 months.

WRITTEN BY

author-name
Mallica 
Mishra
Mallica Mishra is a Desk Writer at BQ Prime.
