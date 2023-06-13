DGTR For Continuation Of Anti-Dumping Duty On Chinese Steel Wheels For 5 Years

The commerce ministry's investigation arm, DGTR, has recommended the continuation of anti-dumping duty on Chinese steel wheels for five more years with a view to guarding domestic players against cheap imports.

In a notification, the Directorate General of Trade Remedies said that the continuation of the existing duties on the imports of flat base steel wheels from China would address and mitigate the likelihood of injury to domestic players.

"The authority considers it necessary to recommend the continued imposition of existing definitive anti-dumping...for another period of five years..." the DGTR has said.

The directorate has recommended $613 per tonne of duty on the product. The finance ministry makes the final decision to impose this duty.

The product is used in tubed tyre applications in commercial vehicles.

In its probe, the DGTR has concluded that there is a likelihood of continuation or recurrence of dumping and injury to the domestic industry if the existing duties are not continued.

Wheels India Ltd. and Steel Strips Wheels Ltd., in their application to the DGTR, alleged the likelihood of continuation or recurrence of the dumping and requested the initiating of a sunset review investigation for the continuation of antidumping duties in force.

The revenue department imposed the duty on September 13, 2018, for five years.

In international trade parlance, dumping happens when a country or a firm exports an item at a price lower than the price of that product in its domestic market.

Dumping impacts the price of that product in the importing country, hitting the margins and profits of manufacturing firms.

According to global trade norms, a country is allowed to impose tariffs on such dumped products to provide a level playing field for domestic manufacturers. The duty is imposed only after a thorough investigation by a quasi-judicial body, such as the DGTR, in India.

In its probe, the directorate has to conclude whether the imported products are impacting domestic industries.