DGCA Suspends Air India's Chief Of Flight Safety For Lapses In Internal Safety Audits

India's aviation regulator suspended Air India's Chief of Flight Safety, Rajeev Gupta, for a month after finding lapses in the airline's accident prevention protocol.

"The DGCA surveillance found deficiencies in the accident prevention work carried out by the organisation and the availability of the requisite technical manpower as required in the approved Flight Safety Manual and the relevant Civil Aviation Requirements," the regulator said in a press release.

Further, it was observed that some of the internal audits and spot checks claimed to be carried out by the airline were done in a perfunctory manner and not as per the regulatory requirements, it said.

A DGCA team carried out surveillance of Air India on July 25 and 26 in the areas of internal audit, accident prevention work, and the availability of required technical manpower.