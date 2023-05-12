BQPrimeBusiness NewsDGCA Slaps Rs 30 Lakh Fine On Air India
DGCA Slaps Rs 30 Lakh Fine On Air India

Besides, the licence of the pilot who operated the flight has been suspended for three months, the regulator said in a statement.

12 May 2023, 7:33 PM IST
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Representative image. (Source: Unsplash)</p></div>
Representative image. (Source: Unsplash)
Aviation regulator DGCA on Friday imposed a fine of Rs 30 lakh for lapses in addressing "safety sensitive issue" related to the incident of a pilot allowing a female friend in the cockpit during a Dubai-Delhi flight on Feb. 27.

