DGCA Slaps Rs 10 Lakh Penalty On Air India
DGCA said that based on Air India's reply to the show-cause notice, it was found that the airline did not comply with the provisions of the CAR.

22 Nov 2023, 05:48 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: Air India Express;/ Twitter)</p></div>
(Source: Air India Express;/ Twitter)

Aviation watchdog DGCA has imposed a penalty of Rs 10 lakh on Air India for its failure to comply with norms pertaining to facilities that are required to be provided to passengers.

After carrying out inspections of airlines at Delhi, Kochi and Bangalore airports, the regulator observed that Air India was not complying with the provisions of the relevant Civil Aviation Requirement.

Later, a show-cause notice was issued to Air India on Nov. 3.

In a release on Wednesday, DGCA said that based on Air India's reply to the show-cause notice, it was found that the airline did not comply with the provisions of the CAR.

These pertain to "not providing hotel accommodation for passengers affected by delayed flights, non-training of some of their ground personnel as per the stipulations and non-payment of compensation to international business class passengers who were made to travel on unserviceable seats", it said.

For these lapses, the regulator has imposed a financial penalty of Rs 10 lakh.

