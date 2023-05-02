DGCA Notice To Go First Over Flight Cancellations
The DGCA asked the airline to respond within 24 hours, failing which the decision will be taken ex parte.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation issued a show cause notice to Go First on Tuesday after the airline cancelled flights for two days.
The notice came hours after the low-cost carrier said it was forced to file for bankruptcy proceedings due to the enormous damage caused by Pratt & Whitney's "defective and failing engines".
The DGCA said the Wadia Group-owned airline failed to report in writing the cancellations and reasons for it.
"Go First has failed to comply with the provisions of sub-rule 1A of Rule 134 read with Schedule Xl of the Aircraft Rules, 1937, that every operator operating any scheduled air transport service shall render service in accordance with the conditions specified in such order, including any condition relating to their due compliance," the regulator said in an order.
It directed Go First to submit the details of the steps taken to mitigate the inconvenience caused to the passengers booked on flights on Wednesday and Thursday. The airline was told to submit their plan of action to operate flights from May 5.