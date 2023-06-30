DGCA Issues Advisory On Unauthorised Cockpit Entry, Warns Of Strict Action

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation issued an advisory to airlines on Friday to prevent unauthorised entry of people into the cockpit, after two such cases were reported on Air India flights.

The aviation regulator asked airlines’ head of operations to sensitise pilots and cabin crew members. Any non-compliance shall be dealt with strictly and may also invite “stringent enforcement action”, it said.

“Such an unauthorized presence in the cockpit is likely to distract the attention of cockpit crew from their sensitive functions and can lead to errors which may jeopardize the safety of the aircraft operations,” the DGCA advisory said.

To be sure, licenses of all four pilots involved in the two separate Air India flights have been suspended for up to a year and the airline was fined Rs 30 lakh for not reporting one of the incidents.