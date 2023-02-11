DGCA Imposes Rs 20 Lakh Penalty On AirAsia India

DGCA issued show cause notices to the accountable manager, head of training and all designated examiners of the airline "as to why enforcement action should not be taken against them for lack of oversight of their regulatory obligations".

"The written reply of accountable manager, head of training and all designated examiners were examined... Accordingly, a financial penalty of Rs 20,00,000 has been imposed on AirAsia (India) Ltd for violation of applicable DGCA Civil Aviation Requirements (CARs)," it said.

It has also directed the airline to withdraw its head of training from his position for a period of three months for failing to discharge his duties as per applicable DGCA CARs, as per the statement.