DGCA Can Act Against Resigning Pilots Of Akasa Air, Says Delhi High Court

The Delhi High Court clarified on Wednesday that the DGCA is not restricted from taking action against the pilots in Akasa Air's lawsuit that seeks the aviation regulator's intervention against those who left without completing their notice period.

A single-judge bench said that the issue of jurisdiction also needs to be addressed before a direction can be given in the case.

The Bombay High Court also ordered on Wednesday that the airline can proceed with its suit against the pilots who left abruptly. In that suit, Akasa sought damages of nearly Rs 21 crore for financial losses and a mandatory injunction on the pilots' resignations.