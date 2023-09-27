DGCA Can Act Against Resigning Pilots Of Akasa Air, Says Delhi High Court
A single-judge bench says the issue of jurisdiction also needs to be addressed before a direction can be given in the case.
The Delhi High Court clarified on Wednesday that the DGCA is not restricted from taking action against the pilots in Akasa Air's lawsuit that seeks the aviation regulator's intervention against those who left without completing their notice period.
A single-judge bench said that the issue of jurisdiction also needs to be addressed before a direction can be given in the case.
The Bombay High Court also ordered on Wednesday that the airline can proceed with its suit against the pilots who left abruptly. In that suit, Akasa sought damages of nearly Rs 21 crore for financial losses and a mandatory injunction on the pilots' resignations.
Some pilots argued that the lawsuit's jurisdiction is not valid because the contracts weren't executed or performed in Mumbai.
However, Akasa submitted that Mumbai meets the jurisdiction requirements since the contract was executed there, both parties agreed to refer disputes to Mumbai courts, and part of the cause of action occurred in the city.
Earlier, the airline had also said it filed the petition to stop unethical practices in the future. Akasa made clear that it was not against the Directorate General of Civil Aviation or the Ministry of Civil Aviation. It clarified that this is a non-adversarial claim and is only in the nature of seeking clarifications and instructions to enforce the existing interim order and the civil aviation regulations.