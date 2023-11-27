Deutsche Bank Expects U.S. Stocks At Record High By End Of 2024

After broadly failing to predict the equity rally in 2023, market forecasters have turned more optimistic about the outlook for next year as investor sentiment improves and expectations of a recession are dialed back. RBC Capital Markets strategist Lori Calvasina and Bank of America Corp.’s Savita Subramanian both expect the S&P 500 to climb to 5,000 points. The index hit an all-time peak of 4,796.56 in January 2022.