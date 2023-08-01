Details To Keep In Mind For Taxation Of Jio Financial Services Shareholders

Since there is a separation from an existing company and new shares are allotted to the investor based on the holdings in Reliance Industries, there has to be an apportionment of the total cost that has been incurred for the shares. For an investor, based on their initial investment, they are getting shares in two different companies, so the cost also has to be split between the two companies. RIL has intimated the stock exchanges that the split in the cost should be 95.32% for RIL and 4.68% for Jio Financial Services.

Let us understand this with the help of an example. If the original cost for an investor for the Reliance shares is, say, Rs 2,340, then they would need to allot Rs 2,230.49 (2,340 X 95.32%) to the main RIL holding and the remaining Rs 109.51 (2,340 X 4.68%) to the Jio Financial Services holding. Every investor will have to do this based on their own cost price, which is why the percentage figures have been given. The cost of shares for investors will depend on when they bought the shares, and this will be different for every investor.

This is why going back and getting the cost of the purchase of the shares of RIL is important.