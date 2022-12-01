Despite Knocks And Shocks, Mahyco Reapplies 'In Good Faith' For Nod To Herbicide Tolerant Cotton

If genetically modified herbicide-tolerant and insect-resistant cotton is approved for environmental release and commercial cultivation, it would once again show that the path for products of agribiotechnology research from the lab to farmers’ fields is never straight but marred with litigation, regulatory uncertainty, and illegality.

On July 27, the regulator for GM crop, the Genetic Engineering Appraisal Committee, took up for consideration Maharashtra-based seed company Mahyco’s application for approval of HTBt cotton, which has two genes from two different agrobacteria.

One of them, abbreviated as Bt and approved in 2006 as Bollgard II, is toxic to cotton boll borers. It has been stacked with another that neutralises the effect of the herbicide glyphosate. The regulator formed a seven-member committee to study biosafety data from trials conducted in 2008, 2009, and 2012, and socio-economic findings submitted by the applicant. A member of the committee said a meeting has been held and another would be needed before it conveys its decision to GEAC.

Mahyco had withdrawn the application from GEAC six years ago fearing that the patents it had licensed from the erstwhile Monsanto would not be protected and that it would not profit from sub-licensing the technology because of price and royalty controls imposed by the agriculture ministry in 2015.

The trigger was the Agriculture Ministry’s May 2016 notification that virtually issued a compulsory license on patented Bt cottonseed under the Essential Commodities Act. It said licensors of plant traits could not deny the technology to government-certified seed companies. The notification also put a cap on the trait fees that could be charged. In the case of Bollgard II, the fee was reduced by more than 70% from Rs 183 including taxes to Rs 49. It would taper by 10% annually after the first five years till it became zero.

Five days later, the ministry converted the notification into a draft for consultation following protests by agriculture research companies and the shadow it could cast on the Prime Minister’s visit to the U.S. in June 2016.

Though the notification was kept in abeyance, it had a chilling effect. Reuters reported in August 2016 that in a letter of July that year to GEAC, Mahyco had objected to the government’s proposal that would force it to share proprietary GM cotton traits with local seed companies. Quoting the letter, the agency reported Mahyco as writing that the proposal “alarmed us and raised serious concerns about the protection of intellectual property rights".

The fear was not overblown. Agribiotech companies could not be sure when the government would change its mind. They were not reassured when, in March 2020, the Agriculture Ministry abolished the trait fee on Bollgard II, causing a huge drop in revenue for Bayer Cropscience.

Finding the business prospects bleak, Mahyco shifted focus to Africa. By 2018, it had cut its R&D budget in India by 70%. In 2019, it got funding from the International Finance Corporation [an affiliate of the World Bank] to expand operations in Africa.