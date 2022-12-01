Deregulate Natural Gas Pricing By 2027, Bring It Under GST: Kirit Parikh Committee Report

Ceiling And Floor Prices

For production from administered pricing mechanism fields of ONGC and OIL, the committee recommended a dynamic ceiling and a fixed floor price.

The first ceiling for domestic gas price should be set at $6.5 per mmBtu, and be increased by $0.5 per mmBtu every year to slowly move towards the marketing and pricing freedom for APM fields .

To protect the national oil companies from prices going below their marginal cost of production, the panel suggested a fixed floor price of $4 per mmBtu for APM gas. This is also broadly the marginal cost of production from nomination block fields, which are already very old.

The actual price of natural gas produced from nomination fields (APM gas) shall be a dynamic price fluctuating between the floor and ceiling based on the import price of Indian Crude Basket (sourced from Platts).

The average price of the previous months may be taken as a basis, and 10% of it as the APM price subject to the floor of $4 per mmBtu and the dynamic ceiling price.

The price may be notified by Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell as the APM price on the last date of the previous month, effective from the first of next month.

For many of the operators/producers under different price regimes, the declared APM price would be the price without any floor and ceiling. Floor and dynamic ceiling prices would apply only for national oil companies' production of APM gas.

Incentivise Additional Production

To incentivise additional production from a new well or well intervention in the nomination blocks, the committee recommended a premium of 20% over and above the APM prices for ONGC and OIL.

The central government may consider giving marketing freedom for this additional production from new wells or well intervention in the APM fields.

The modalities for this may be finalised by the Directorate General of Hydrocarbons and approved by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas within a period of three months.

Pass On Benefits To Consumers

The benefit of decrease in APM prices should be passed on to the consumer. The government may advise PPAC to maintain a portal for monitoring of consumer prices with detailed break up.

City gas distributors may be asked to upload data on the portal. The ministry may formulate exact modalities for the same. This would lead to fair prices for the CNG and PNG customers, it said.

Staggered Exit Of APM Gas Allocation

The current APM gas allocation policy may continue with the highest priority being given to CNG (transport) and PNG (domestic) sectors.

However, the central government may consider a staggered plan for exiting the APM gas allocation, on the lines of exit from the crude oil allocation done from Oct. 1, 2022 onwards.

However, as the pricing and marketing freedom go hand in hand, accordingly this exit may be considered when the conditions are ripe and the government need not hand-hold the priority sectors.

Similarly, while maintaining commitment to the priority sectors, the government may get the whole allocation process examined de novo vis-a-vis gas grid availability, current situation of the industrial and commercial consumers whose allocation orders have been quite old.

Full Deregulation Of APM Gas Price

The price of APM and other types of gas, whose prices are set by the government, should be fully deregulated, ideally by Jan. 1, 2027, if the gas price volatility on the international market has moderated, it said.

No Ceiling On Gas Produced From Challenging Fields

In respect of gas produced under the marketing and pricing freedom regime of 2016 for deep-water-ultra-deep-water, high-pressure-high-temperature areas, the committee was of the view that ceiling prices serve little purpose and should be discontinued.

However, the Association of Oil and Gas Operators (excluding ONGC) represented that it would be critical to have a smooth transition to complete marketing and pricing freedom. The committee recommended retention of the ceiling price for the time being, but also suggested that a small working group including regulators, producers and the Ministry could further fine-tune the bidding modalities.

Even if the modalities of reckoning ceiling prices continue, the ceiling price could have a floor price equal to the dynamic ceiling price of APM gas, as defined above, to avoid the situation where the high-pressure-high-temperature ceiling price becomes lower than the dynamic price cap of the APM gas.

Complete Pricing Freedom In Next 3-5 Years

Pricing and marketing freedom could be ushered in soon as global energy crisis and uncertainties abate and stability is restored in the market, which is expected over the next 3-5 years as large addition to LNG capacity would ease the market.

The gas should also be given full pricing and marketing freedom by Jan. 1, 2026 by removing the ceiling price, the report said.

Promote Socially Desirable Use Of Gas

The committee had the following recommendations:

As long as the government policy regarding fertiliser subsidy continues, the committee recommends to subsidise fertiliser manufacturers as per government policy, based on the fertiliser sale price fixed by the government.

Similarly, CGD entities could be subsidised for refundable deposit made by the customers at the time of initial connection of PNG to households (Rs 6,000 per connection) as per the PNGRB regulations. This could lead to faster endorsement of the connection by potential customers.

Government May Free Power Producers Of Take-Or-Pay Contracts

There are power producers who were promised priority allocation of gas, and whose cost of generation has become uncompetitive due to dramatic reduction in cost of renewable power.

These producers have a take-or-pay commercial obligation under the gas supply agreement with GAIL or ONGC. To protect them, the government may consider issuing suitable advisory to free them from take-or-pay obligation.