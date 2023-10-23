Denial Of Tax Benefits Under French, Swiss, Dutch Treaties: A Showcase Of Bad Faith?

Nestle SA, Concentrix Services Netherlands and several other multinationals from Switzerland, the Netherlands and France are staring at a higher tax burden as the Supreme Court has denied them a favourable tax rate.

The top court was dealing with the interpretation of the 'Most Favoured Nation' clause, contained in various Indian treaties with countries that are members of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development.

The multinationals had argued before the court that since French, Swiss, and Dutch treaties have the MFN clause, the beneficial 5% withholding rate in treaties with Slovenia, Lithuania and Colombia should apply to them as well.

And since the Netherlands, Switzerland and France are all members of the OECD, the MFN clause says that if India has signed another treaty with an OECD member that has a lower tax rate, the same will also apply to these three countries, the multinationals said.

This stance, which was accepted by the Delhi High Court in 2021, has now been overturned by the apex court.

From the Delhi High Court's decision, it would have followed that the 5% withholding tax rate would be available to Dutch, French and Swiss resident companies from July 21, 2010, if they owned at least 10% of the shares of an Indian company paying dividends, said Dhruv Janssen-Sanghavi, leader at Nishith Desai Associates.

That is the date on which Slovenia became an OECD member.

Sanghavi explained that the 10% shareholding threshold would have disappeared once Colombia became an OECD member on April 28, 2020, and all dividends paid by an Indian company to Dutch, French and Swiss residents would have been eligible for the 5% withholding tax rate.

However, the apex court said that there is no "automatic" application of a lower tax rate under the MFN clause and that the beneficial rate will not apply unless a notification is issued to give it effect.

This might project India as a difficult nation for international trade and transactions. Taxpayers from MFN jurisdictions carrying out operations in India may reassess and revamp their operating structure, according to Rahul Charkha, partner at Economic Laws Practice.