Democratising Infrastructure Investment In India | The Alternative Bet

"You are building an asset class which is for the long-term, which is giving regular cash flows, compounds the cash flows ... there is a high degree of predictability to the cash flows because that means you can sleep peacefully at night and there is some inflation protection to the cash flows," he said.

Abhishek Goel, managing director and head of infrastructure and real assets fund at Neo Asset Management concurred. "The fund is acting like a bridge between investment options, which is these projects and investors who have capital to put into these projects."

The government has aimed to overhaul the infrastructure of the country, by building roads to railways. Union budget 2023 allocated Rs 10 lakh crore for capital expenditure. The central government is supporting states and private sector to boost investments in infrastructure.

"In the last 15 years, the government has commissioned projects worth Rs 40 lakh crore. For the next 2-3 years, the government has a target to commission Rs 120 lakh crore. This will require Rs 40 lakh crore of equity capital, that is what investors can participate in," Daga said.