Democratising Infrastructure Investment In India | The Alternative Bet

In India, there are three avenues for infrastructure investments: listed companies, InvITs and funds.
India's multibillion dollar infrastructure push opens an investment avenue not only for global funds but also for small retail investors, and that too with limited risks.
"Infrastructure investing in the next five years is a Rs 35,000 crore opportunity ... where large global funds are already present, but that's not open to Indian investors," Hemant Daga, co-founder and chief executive officer at Neo Asset Management, told BQ Prime's Niraj Shah in an interview. His company aims to solve this issue without the risks that one associates with infrastructure investments.
Investment Avenues
Neo Asset Management takes investor monies and puts in operational infrastructure projects and not those under-construction. This ensures regular cash flow or returns to the investor, he said.
According to him, while a direct equity investment in a listed infrastructure firm comes with its own share of risks, InvITs are relatively safer but with limited returns. Safer still are infrastructure funds that bundle direct equity investments and transfer whatever returns are generated back to the investor, he said.
Bridge Between Investment Options
"You are building an asset class which is for the long-term, which is giving regular cash flows, compounds the cash flows ... there is a high degree of predictability to the cash flows because that means you can sleep peacefully at night and there is some inflation protection to the cash flows," he said.
Abhishek Goel, managing director and head of infrastructure and real assets fund at Neo Asset Management concurred. "The fund is acting like a bridge between investment options, which is these projects and investors who have capital to put into these projects."
The government has aimed to overhaul the infrastructure of the country, by building roads to railways. Union budget 2023 allocated Rs 10 lakh crore for capital expenditure. The central government is supporting states and private sector to boost investments in infrastructure.
"In the last 15 years, the government has commissioned projects worth Rs 40 lakh crore. For the next 2-3 years, the government has a target to commission Rs 120 lakh crore. This will require Rs 40 lakh crore of equity capital, that is what investors can participate in," Daga said.
The Tax Angle
Investors will have to park the money for 7-8 years to get stable and healthy returns, and the returns can be earned on an annual or semi-annual basis.
"The annual yield is in the range of 7-9%. On a semi-annual basis, the investor gets a certain amount of cash flows in his pocket. The total returns that an investor will make will be close to 16% to 18% on these assets," said Daga.
So, how will the gains from the investment be taxed? "Once the fund manager sells the asset, you will get capital gains. So, the initial price at which you invested will grow and then profit will be calculated, basis the grown investment amount and the exit amount ... on that, you have to pay 22%-23% tax," Goel said.