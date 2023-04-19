Demand For EV Chargers To Surge Fivefold In 2-3 Years, Says Exicom

The demand for chargers needed for electric vehicles will surge fivefold in the next two to three years as the penetration of battery-powered vehicles is expected to rise, according to Exicom Technologies India LLP.

“Last year, we did (installed chargers) for about 40,000-45,000 cars. Now, this year we will do 80,000-1,00,000 cars,” Priyank Agarwal, vice president of strategy at Exicom, told BQ Prime.

The EV charger maker claims to have 80% share in the residential charging segment and nearly half of the public market. It supplies chargers to leading electric carmakers including Tata Motors Ltd., MG Motor India, Kia India Pvt., and Hyundai Motor India Pvt.