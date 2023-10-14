Delta Corp's Unit Receives Rs 6,384 Crore GST Notice
With the latest GST notice, the total tax demand for Delta Corp aggregates to over Rs 23,100 crore.
Delta Corp.’s subsidiary received notice for a goods and services tax of Rs 6,384 for payment of the shortfall tax.
Deltatech Gaming Ltd., a subsidiary of the company, received an intimation for payment of shortfall tax from the Directorate General of GST Intelligence, Kolkata, according to an exchange filing.
The alleged tax shortfall of Rs 6,236 was during the period January 2018 to November 2022, while another 147 crores was for the period July 2017 to October 2022.
The gaming and hospitality company’s unit will have to pay the alleged tax shortfall along with interest and penalties, failing which a show cause notice will be issued.
The chief executive officer and executive director of Deltatech Gaming, being in charge of its day-to-day affairs, is liable for a penalty.
The company and its subsidiary will pursue all legal remedies available to them to challenge such tax demands and related proceedings, it stated in the filing.
Last month, Delta Corp. received a demand notice for goods and services tax of over Rs 16,800 crore.
The casino operator received an intimation to pay an alleged tax liability of Rs 11,140 crore, while three of its subsidiaries, Casino Deltin Denzong, Highstreet Cruises, and Delta Pleasure Cruises, received tax notices totaling Rs 5,682 crore.
Delta Corp, however, said the amount claimed in the notice is "based on the gross bet value of all games played at the casinos during the relevant period".
The demand for GST on gross bet value rather than gross gaming revenue has been an industry issue, and various representations have already been made to the government at an industry level in relation to this issue, it said earlier.
With the latest GST notice, the total tax demand for the company aggregates to over Rs 23,100 crore, while the market capitalisation of the company stands at Rs 3,748.8 crore.
Shares of Delta Corp closed 0.85% lower at Rs 140 apiece on Friday, as compared with a 0.22% decline in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50.