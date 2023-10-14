Delta Corp's Unit Receives Rs 6,384 Crore GST Notice

Delta Corp.’s subsidiary received notice for a goods and services tax of Rs 6,384 for payment of the shortfall tax.

Deltatech Gaming Ltd., a subsidiary of the company, received an intimation for payment of shortfall tax from the Directorate General of GST Intelligence, Kolkata, according to an exchange filing.

The alleged tax shortfall of Rs 6,236 was during the period January 2018 to November 2022, while another 147 crores was for the period July 2017 to October 2022.

The gaming and hospitality company’s unit will have to pay the alleged tax shortfall along with interest and penalties, failing which a show cause notice will be issued.