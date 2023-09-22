Delta Corp Receives GST Demand Of Over Rs 11,000 Crore

Delta Corp. has received a demand notice for Goods and Services Tax of Rs 11,139 crore.

The company received an intimation for payment of shortfall tax under Section 74(5) of the CGST Act, 2017 and the Goa SGST Act, 2017 from the Directorate General of GST Intelligence, Hyderabad, earlier on Friday, it said in an exchange filing.

The amount claimed in the notice is "based on the gross bet value of all games played at the casinos during the relevant period", it said.

"Demand of GST on gross bet value, rather than gross gaming revenue, has been an industry issue and various representations have already been made to the government at an industry level in relation to this issue."

The company was "advised" by the Directorate General to pay the demand amount, along with interest and penalties, for the period of July 2017 to March 2022.

The company has been legally advised that the demand notice is "arbitrary and contrary to law" and will pursue "all legal remedies available to it, to challenge such a tax demand and related proceedings", it said.