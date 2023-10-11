Delta Corp Q2 Results: Profit Rises 1.7%, Revenue Up 0.23%
The company’s net profit rose 1.7% year-on-year to Rs 69.4 crore in the quarter ended September.
Delta Corp.'s net profit for the second quarter rose marginally as the company saw its expenses rise as compared with the same period last year.
The company’s net profit rose 1.7% year-on-year to Rs 69.4 crore in the quarter-ended September, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday.
The gaming and hospitality company’s Ebitda fell 0.26% to Rs 100.1 crore, as compared with Rs 100.3 crore during the same period last year.
Delta Corp Q2 FY24 Highlights (YoY):
Revenue is up 0.23% to Rs 270.6 crore.
Ebitda is down 0.26% at Rs 100.1 crore.
Margin at 36.98% versus 37.16%
Net profit is up 1.74% to Rs 69.4 crore.
The company appointed Anil Malani as president and chief financial officer and Manoj Jain as chief operating officer on Wednesday.
Malani was Delta Corp.'s president of operations for the past 14 years and has been in charge of the group's casino and hospitality businesses. Jain has held various significant roles within the organisation since July 2008.