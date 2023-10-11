Delta Corp Q2 Results: Profit Rises 1.7%, Revenue Up 0.23%

Delta Corp.'s net profit for the second quarter rose marginally as the company saw its expenses rise as compared with the same period last year.

The company’s net profit rose 1.7% year-on-year to Rs 69.4 crore in the quarter-ended September, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday.

The gaming and hospitality company’s Ebitda fell 0.26% to Rs 100.1 crore, as compared with Rs 100.3 crore during the same period last year.