Delta Corp GST Notice Reignites The Debate On What Value Should The Tax Apply

The tax notice to Delta Corp., India's largest casino operator, has reignited debate on what value should GST be paid by casino operators to online gaming firms.

The dispute stems from whether the levy will be calculated on gross gaming value—the amount wagered minus the amount won in previous bets—or the total value of the bet at the start of the game, which may include prior winnings. That is even after clarifications issued after the 51st Goods and Services Tax Council to the contrary. The bone of contention is the period prior to the latest GST amendment became effective.

The matter is now expected to be settled legally as Delta looks to challenge the tax demand.

Delta and its subsidiaries received a notice of Rs 16,821 crore from the Directorate General of GST Intelligence, Hyderabad, according to its Sept. 22 exchange filing. The demand, including interest and penalty for the period from July 2017 to March 2022, is based on the gross bet value of all games played at the casinos during the relevant period.

The 51st GST council meeting in early August clarified that the tax treatment for casinos would be on the total deposits at the entry point and not on gross gaming revenue or platform fee. Any money put in future games out of the winnings of previous games would be excluded from the tax treatment, according to the clarifications.

Still, the key controversy is the value on which GST is to be leviable, Ritesh Kanodia, indirect taxes partner at Aurtus Consulting, told BQ Prime. Whether it should be on the gross bet value of all games played at the casinos during period prior to the clarification, rather than gross gaming revenue or the net winnings from gaming, as claimed by the industry, he said.

To be sure, even Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had clarified after the 51st GST Council meeting that valuation of supply of online gaming and actionable claims in casinos maybe done based on the amount "paid/payable/payabale to/deposited with the supplier by/on behalf of the player". This, she said, excluded the amount entered into games out of winnings of previous bets, and not on the total value of each bet placed.

The GST Council had decided to implement the new tax rates by Oct. 1, 2023, and review the decision six months after that. In the monsoon session of the parliament, the bills to amend the Central and Integrated GST laws were also passed in both the houses and a formal notification was issued on Sept. 6