Deloitte To Cut 1,200 Jobs In U.S. Amid Slowdown In Consulting

The job cuts are less deep than those made by some of Deloitte’s rivals in the professional-services field. KPMG said in February that it was laying off less than 2% of its US workforce, Accenture is slashing 2.5% of its overall staff and Ernst & Young said that 5% of its US workers would lose their jobs. McKinsey & Co. is also reducing headcount by about 2,000 jobs, one of its biggest culls ever.