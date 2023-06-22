Byju's Troubles Mount As Auditor Deloitte Quits Citing 'Long-Delayed' Results

Byju's auditor Deloitte Haskins & Sells resigned citing "long delayed" financial statements as troubles continue to mount for the edtech giant facing regulatory and lender pressure.

In accordance with the Companies Act, 2013, the audited financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2022 were due to be laid before shareholders in the annual general meeting by Sept. 30, 2022, Deloitte said in a letter reviewed by BQ Prime. Deloitte didn't receive any communication on the resolution of the audit report modifications, status of audit readiness of financial statements and underlying records for FY21, it said.

"We have not been able to commence the audit as on date. As a result, there will be significant impact on our ability to plan, design, perform and complete the audit in accordance with the applicable auditing standards," Deloitte said. "In view of the aforesaid, we are tendering our resignation...with immediate effect."

Deloitte's five-year term would have ended in March 31, 2025. Byju's appointed MSKA & Associates, the audit arm of the accounting major BDO, as the statutory auditor of holding company Think and Learn and its material subsidiaries such as Aakash Education Services Ltd. as well as the overall group consolidated results for five years starting FY22.

The auditor's resignation adds to Byju's troubles. The startup has had a turbulent past year, with valuation cuts by prominent investors, searches by the Enforcement Directorate, a legal battle with lenders over repayment terms, layoffs, delayed financial results, and funding stuck in limbo.