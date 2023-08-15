Deloitte Haskins Resigns As Statutory Auditor Of Styrenix
Styrenix turned down the requite to hike the remuneration and asked the auditor to consider reducing the same for fiscal 2024.
Deloitte Haskins & Sells LLP. has resigned as the statutory auditor of Styrenix Performance Materials Ltd., effective Aug. 12, on remuneration discord.
Styrenix, in a stock exchange filing, said that the chartered accountant firm has tendered its resignation as the current remuneration or any reduction thereof will not be in proportion to the efforts that the thermoplastics maker would incur to conduct an audit.
Deloitte had requested the management in June and the audit committee in August to increase their remuneration. Styrenix, however, did not accept the request at its meeting on Aug. 10 and asked the auditor to consider reducing their remuneration for the year ending March 31, 2024, from the remuneration charged in the previous year.
Furthermore, it added that there were neither any concerns raised by Deloitte with respect to the management of Styrenix nor any material reason for the resignation. "Hence, no deliberation on the same is required to be done by the Audit Committee, and consequent disclosure of the Audit Committee’s view is not applicable," the company said in the filing.
The audit committee and the board of the company will consider the appointment of new statutory auditors in due course, Styrenix said.