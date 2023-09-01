Dell Sales Top Estimates In Positive Signal For PC Market

Chief Financial Officer Yvonne McGill said the company projects revenue of about $23 billion in the current quarter ending in October, which would top analysts’ average estimate of $21.7 billion. For the full year, Dell raised its sales forecast to $89.5 billion to $91.5 billion, which would be about an 12% decline from a year earlier. Analysts, on average, estimated $86.9 billion, or a 15% drop. While there are signs that demand from small businesses and government clients is stabilizing, the largest customers continue to show “measured” buying, McGill said.