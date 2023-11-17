Delhivery Shares Fall Amid Talks Of SoftBank Selling Stake

Shares of Delhivery Ltd. fell on Friday on media reports that SoftBank, a major shareholder of the company, may sell a 4% stake in the company through a block deal.

SoftBank holds 14.5% stake in the company as of Sept. 30 through its subsidiary SVF Doorbell (Cayman) Ltd., according to the BSE data.

The stock traded volume so far in the day was around 1,900% higher from Thursday at 2.05 crore shares or 2.8% of the total share capital of the company.