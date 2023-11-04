Delhivery Q2 Loss Narrows To Rs 103 Crore

MD & CEO Sahil Barua said, "We are pleased with H1 operating and financial performance, and volume levels at our mega-facilities have also been consistently high."

The company further announced that effective Jan. 15, 2024, Suraj Saharan, co-founder of Delhivery, would take over as Chief People Officer. Varun Bakshi would be Head of Business Development, Part Truckload Freight business effective Jan. 9 next year.